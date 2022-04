To protect their Texas city, doctors vaccinated the sister city across the border Dr. Victor Treviño and his son, Victor Treviño, Jr., discuss vaccinating people between Laredo, Texas, and Nuevo Laredo, Mexico. Since June of 2021, they've administered over 250,000 doses.

