'The Duke' salutes the British legend who stole a Goya from the National Gallery In the new movie, "The Duke," Jim Broadbent plays an elderly taxi driver who stole a famous portrait by Francisco Goya in 1961. Scott Simon speaks with Broadbent about the role and his career.

Movie Interviews 'The Duke' salutes the British legend who stole a Goya from the National Gallery 'The Duke' salutes the British legend who stole a Goya from the National Gallery Listen · 6:38 6:38 In the new movie, "The Duke," Jim Broadbent plays an elderly taxi driver who stole a famous portrait by Francisco Goya in 1961. Scott Simon speaks with Broadbent about the role and his career. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor