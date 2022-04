Russian troops continue push into east and south Ukraine Russian forces in Ukraine continue their offensive in the east and south of the country. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have been training to use the weapons that the U.S. and NATO are sending their way.

Europe Russian troops continue push into east and south Ukraine Russian troops continue push into east and south Ukraine Listen · 4:14 4:14 Russian forces in Ukraine continue their offensive in the east and south of the country. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have been training to use the weapons that the U.S. and NATO are sending their way. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor