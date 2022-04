What the leaked Jan. 6 recordings say about democracy right now Some Republicans are on the defensive about what they said or wrote privately after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. NPR's Michel Martin discusses that with Harvard professor Steven Levitsky.

Law What the leaked Jan. 6 recordings say about democracy right now What the leaked Jan. 6 recordings say about democracy right now Listen · 10:15 10:15 Some Republicans are on the defensive about what they said or wrote privately after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. NPR's Michel Martin discusses that with Harvard professor Steven Levitsky. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor