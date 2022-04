Movie theater owners are optimistic about an industry return at this year's CinemaCon Movie theater owners from around the country gathered in Las Vegas this week to strategize about how they can get audiences back in front of their big screens.

Business Movie theater owners are optimistic about an industry return at this year's CinemaCon Movie theater owners are optimistic about an industry return at this year's CinemaCon Listen · 3:50 3:50 Movie theater owners from around the country gathered in Las Vegas this week to strategize about how they can get audiences back in front of their big screens. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor