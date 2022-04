Fady Joudah shares his favorite #NPRPoetry submissions NPR's Michel Martin speaks with poet Fady Joudah about his writing and his favorite listener submissions for National Poetry Month.

Author Interviews Fady Joudah shares his favorite #NPRPoetry submissions Fady Joudah shares his favorite #NPRPoetry submissions Listen · 7:44 7:44 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with poet Fady Joudah about his writing and his favorite listener submissions for National Poetry Month. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor