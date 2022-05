What it's like living in Ukraine's warzone Ukraine's army is slowing Russia's invasion to a crawl, but there is still heavy fighting in the south. For those living there, the war has started to feel like a deadly kind of normal.

Europe What it's like living in Ukraine's warzone What it's like living in Ukraine's warzone Listen · 4:25 4:25 Ukraine's army is slowing Russia's invasion to a crawl, but there is still heavy fighting in the south. For those living there, the war has started to feel like a deadly kind of normal. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor