Europe has to monitor hate speech and illegal content on social media more closely New rules will require social media networks in the European Union to more closely monitor hate speech and other illegal content posted on their platforms.

Technology Europe has to monitor hate speech and illegal content on social media more closely Europe has to monitor hate speech and illegal content on social media more closely Listen · 4:44 4:44 New rules will require social media networks in the European Union to more closely monitor hate speech and other illegal content posted on their platforms. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor