The Sports Bra is the spot to watch women's sports in Portland The many screens that adorn sports bars across the country almost always show men's sports. But a new bar in Portland seeks to change that. It's named The Sports Bra.

Sports The Sports Bra is the spot to watch women's sports in Portland The Sports Bra is the spot to watch women's sports in Portland Audio will be available later today. The many screens that adorn sports bars across the country almost always show men's sports. But a new bar in Portland seeks to change that. It's named The Sports Bra. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor