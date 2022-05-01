You can find anything on Wikipedia — even the weird and wacky

Most people turn to Wikipedia to learn, well, just about everything. This Michigander is using social media to highlight the weird and the wacky that can be found on the site.

AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:

If you've ever wanted to learn quickly about almost any topic, chances are you head to Wikipedia. The site has more than 6 million articles in English, and some of the topics are, well, just plain weird. There's one on how hotels fold their toilet paper - that could be useful - but there's also a list of the world's wealthiest animals, a Swiss political party that wants to end the use of PowerPoint. It's these absurd and humorous entries that have inspired Annie Rauwerda.

ANNIE RAUWERDA: It's less about, like, a haha, knee-slapper joke and more about, like, a, oh, you kind of breathe heavily out of your nostrils because this thing's kind of interesting and a little bit funny.

RASCOE: She's a student at Michigan State University and creator of a Twitter account called Depths of Wikipedia. Speaking to WKAR in East Lansing, Rauwerda says, to her, Wikipedia is the best site ever. But since anyone can edit the article, she does offer a word of warning.

RAUWERDA: So definitely don't believe every single thing you read on Wikipedia.

RASCOE: Still, if you just want a quick laugh and to learn something odd, Depths of Wikipedia might be the place to go.

