Why Russia's military appears to be struggling in Ukraine NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist David Volodzko about the factors that could explain Russia's military failures in Ukraine.

Europe Why Russia's military appears to be struggling in Ukraine Why Russia's military appears to be struggling in Ukraine Listen · 5:06 5:06 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with journalist David Volodzko about the factors that could explain Russia's military failures in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor