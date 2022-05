Ukraine's defense applies lessons from a 15-year-old cyberattack on Estonia In 2007, Russia launched the first nation-on-nation cyberattack against Estonia. Now, the lessons learned from "Web War I" are being used in the cyberdefense of Ukraine.

Europe Ukraine's defense applies lessons from a 15-year-old cyberattack on Estonia Ukraine's defense applies lessons from a 15-year-old cyberattack on Estonia Listen · 5:27 5:27 In 2007, Russia launched the first nation-on-nation cyberattack against Estonia. Now, the lessons learned from "Web War I" are being used in the cyberdefense of Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor