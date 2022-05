Tennessee Rep. Mark Hall on new bill that would make drunk drivers pay child support NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Tennessee State Representative Mark Hall about a bill that would require drunk drivers to pay child support if found responsible for the death of a minor's parent.

Law Tennessee Rep. Mark Hall on new bill that would make drunk drivers pay child support Tennessee Rep. Mark Hall on new bill that would make drunk drivers pay child support Listen · 7:56 7:56 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Tennessee State Representative Mark Hall about a bill that would require drunk drivers to pay child support if found responsible for the death of a minor's parent. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor