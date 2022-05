While a hundred people escaped a Ukrainian steel plant, more are still trapped Reports say as soon as evacuations started from the plant, Russian shelling resumed. Also, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic lawmakers in Kyiv.

