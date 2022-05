Scientists explore why some COVID long-haulers develop multiple health issues NIH scientists are looking for people to take part in a study on long-COVID. They want to find out why some people with lingering symptoms get better, and others end up with chronic health problems.

Health Scientists explore why some COVID long-haulers develop multiple health issues NIH scientists are looking for people to take part in a study on long-COVID. They want to find out why some people with lingering symptoms get better, and others end up with chronic health problems.