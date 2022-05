Tokyo cafe caters to people who have put off their writing assignments The staff at the Manuscript Writing Cafe won't let you leave until you've finished your assignment. To get in, writers have to state their goal and deadline. The staff checks in every hour.

Tokyo cafe caters to people who have put off their writing assignments The staff at the Manuscript Writing Cafe won't let you leave until you've finished your assignment. To get in, writers have to state their goal and deadline. The staff checks in every hour.