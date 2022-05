Shanghai residents speak out against China's zero COVID strategy NPR's A Martinez talks to Don Weinland of The Economist, about life in Shanghai in the midst of draconian lockdown measures that have lasted more than a month to try to stop the spread of COVID-19.

