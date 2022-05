In Texas, a former state senator challenges the state's abortion law in court NPR's Leila Fadel talks to ex-state Sen. Wendy Davis who is challenging the state's restrictive abortion law. She became well-known nationally after a 13-hour filibuster of a 2013 abortion bill.

