How Can Elon Musk Borrow Billions?

Enlarge this image toggle caption PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For almost all of us, $44 billion is an amount of money we can't even fathom—let alone access in order to buy one of the largest social media companies in the world.

But Elon Musk is poised to do just that. If the deal between Musk and Twitter pans out, it could be the second-largest deal of its kind in American history.

Here's the catch. Much of the $44 billion Musk needs to buy Twitter isn't lying around in his bank accounts.

So how does someone—even a billionaire—borrow that much money?

We discuss Elon Musk's plans to purchase Twitter—and where he's getting the money to do it.

John Hyatt, Edward McCaffery, Jesse Eisinger, and Lauren Maillian join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.