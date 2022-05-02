Accessibility links
How Can Elon Musk Borrow Billions? : 1A For almost all of us, $44 billion is an amount of money we can't even fathom—let alone access in order to buy one of the largest social media companies in the world.

But Elon Musk is poised to do just that. If the deal between Musk and Twitter pans out, it could be the second-largest deal of its kind in American history.

Here's the catch. Much of money isn't lying around in his bank accounts.

So how does someone—even a billionaire—borrow that much money?

We talk about Elon Musk's plans to purchase Twitter—and where he's getting the money to do it.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

How Can Elon Musk Borrow Billions?

How Can Elon Musk Borrow Billions?

Listen · 34:34
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1095962299/1096009247" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin. PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is pictured as he attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, southeast of Berlin.

PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For almost all of us, $44 billion is an amount of money we can't even fathom—let alone access in order to buy one of the largest social media companies in the world.

But Elon Musk is poised to do just that. If the deal between Musk and Twitter pans out, it could be the second-largest deal of its kind in American history.

Here's the catch. Much of the $44 billion Musk needs to buy Twitter isn't lying around in his bank accounts.

So how does someone—even a billionaire—borrow that much money?

We discuss Elon Musk's plans to purchase Twitter—and where he's getting the money to do it.

John Hyatt, Edward McCaffery, Jesse Eisinger, and Lauren Maillian join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.