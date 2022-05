Why it took nearly 100 years for umami to be globally accepted as a distinct flavor A Japanese chemist identified umami in the early 1900s, but it took a century for his work to be translated into English. NPR's Short Wave podcast looked into why it took so long to be recognized.

Science Why it took nearly 100 years for umami to be globally accepted as a distinct flavor Why it took nearly 100 years for umami to be globally accepted as a distinct flavor Listen · 8:01 8:01 A Japanese chemist identified umami in the early 1900s, but it took a century for his work to be translated into English. NPR's Short Wave podcast looked into why it took so long to be recognized. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor