To break a world record, one woman ran 102 marathons in 102 days — and kept going NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Jacky Hunt-Broersma, an amputee ultra-marathoner who just broke a record for running 104 marathons in 104 days.

Sports To break a world record, one woman ran 102 marathons in 102 days — and kept going To break a world record, one woman ran 102 marathons in 102 days — and kept going Listen · 4:09 4:09 NPR's Adrian Florido talks with Jacky Hunt-Broersma, an amputee ultra-marathoner who just broke a record for running 104 marathons in 104 days. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor