Girlpool mixes rock, synth and dream pop in its electrifying new album, 'Forgiveness' Girlpool's sound has gotten bigger and bigger over the years. The Los Angeles band's new album "Forgiveness" is a far cry from their debut.

Review Music Reviews Girlpool mixes rock, synth and dream pop in its electrifying new album, 'Forgiveness' Girlpool mixes rock, synth and dream pop in its electrifying new album, 'Forgiveness' Listen · 3:32 3:32 Girlpool's sound has gotten bigger and bigger over the years. The Los Angeles band's new album "Forgiveness" is a far cry from their debut. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor