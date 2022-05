News brief: Leaked draft opinion, 2 state primaries, South Asia heatwave Politico reports that a leaked draft opinion suggests the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade. Voters in Ohio and Indiana head to the polls for primaries. A brutal heatwave is hitting South Asia.

