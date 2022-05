3 Republican primary candidates are challenging Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Early in the pandemic, Ohio voters approved of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. As GOP opposition to mandates grew, so did the opposition to the governor. Now he faces three primary challengers.

National 3 Republican primary candidates are challenging Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine