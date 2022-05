737 Max crash victims' families aim to reopen Boeing's deferred prosecution agreement The families of those killed in two crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes will be in federal court in Texas, arguing that the company's deferred prosecution agreement with prosecutors should be rescinded.

737 Max crash victims' families aim to reopen Boeing's deferred prosecution agreement