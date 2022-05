Garth Brooks' fans in Louisiana cause a small earthquake Louisiana isn't known for earthquakes. But during Brooks' Saturday night concert at LSU's Tiger Stadium, over a 100,000 fans danced and sang so hard, a seismograph on campus registered a small quake.

