Voters in 13 states head to the polls in May — starting with Ohio and Indiana Primary season kicks off in earnest Tuesday with contests in Ohio and Indiana. Ohio's Republican Senate primary has top billing.

Politics Voters in 13 states head to the polls in May — starting with Ohio and Indiana Voters in 13 states head to the polls in May — starting with Ohio and Indiana Listen · 3:28 3:28 Primary season kicks off in earnest Tuesday with contests in Ohio and Indiana. Ohio's Republican Senate primary has top billing. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor