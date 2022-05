Here's what could happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Nearly one in four women in the U.S. are expected to get an abortion at some point in their lives, according to a 2017 study.

If Roe v. Wade is struck down, as a leaked draft memo from the Supreme Court suggests it could be, it will have a major impact in states across the country that have already signaled their intention to restrict or ban abortion.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, a research group that supports abortion rights, 58% of U.S. women of reproductive age – or 40 million women – live in states that are "hostile" to abortion.

The Supreme Court verified that the document published by Politico is authentic while noting that draft opinions can change before a final ruling. Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation into the leak.

The draft opinion overturning of Roe would not ban abortion nationwide but instead allow states to drastically restrict or even ban abortion, which advocates for reproductive rights say could have seismic consequences for the country.

Here's what a future without Roe v. Wade could mean: