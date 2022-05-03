Accessibility links
John Roberts calls Roe v Wade leak a betrayal Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion published by Politico, though he notes it doesn't represent the court's final position.

Law

Chief Justice Roberts calls Roe v Wade leak a betrayal

Enlarge this image

Chief Justice John Roberts sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in 2021. Pool/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Pool/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts sits during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in 2021.

Pool/Getty Images

Chief Justice John Roberts is confirming the authenticity of the draft opinion published by Politico, though he notes it doesn't represent the court's final position.

In a statement, Roberts said he has directed the Supreme Court marshal to investigate the leak.

Governors swiftly react to reports of leaked draft opinion of Roe v. Wade

National

Governors swiftly react to reports of leaked draft opinion of Roe v. Wade

"To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed," he said. "The work of the Court will not be affected in any way."

This story originally appeared in the Morning Edition live blog.