The 'Roe v. Wade' leak has drawn attention to how journalists cover the Supreme Court The leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade throws into sharp relief the cloistered existence of the U.S. Supreme Court — and tensions with journalists who seek to pierce that veil.

Media The 'Roe v. Wade' leak has drawn attention to how journalists cover the Supreme Court The 'Roe v. Wade' leak has drawn attention to how journalists cover the Supreme Court Listen · 3:55 3:55 The leak of a draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade throws into sharp relief the cloistered existence of the U.S. Supreme Court — and tensions with journalists who seek to pierce that veil. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor