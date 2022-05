11 months after Surfside condo collapse, fight to pay and honor victims continues It's been almost a year since a condominium building collapsed in Surfside, Fla., killing 98 people. Legal wrangling continues about how to pay the victims and honor those who died in the accident.

National 11 months after Surfside condo collapse, fight to pay and honor victims continues 11 months after Surfside condo collapse, fight to pay and honor victims continues Listen · 4:03 4:03 It's been almost a year since a condominium building collapsed in Surfside, Fla., killing 98 people. Legal wrangling continues about how to pay the victims and honor those who died in the accident. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor