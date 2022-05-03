In South Korea, K-Pop fans have something to cheer about

Although concerts have been back in South Korea since the beginning of the year, cheering was prohibited. With COVID restrictions lifting in South Korea, fans are finally allowed to cheer again.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

In South Korea, concerts and sporting events came back this year with a caveat - to keep people from yelling coronaviruses into the air, no cheering was allowed.

ADRIAN FLORIDO, HOST:

That meant baseball without crowds making noise or K-pop without fan chants.

KAYLA BALBA: I think originally, it was created by the fans to show the members and the group support during songs. But now a lot of groups actually do, like, fan chant guides so that you know exactly, like, what to say and when.

FLORIDO: That's Kayla Balba. K-pop fans like her have dedicated scripts they chant together during specific songs. Here's the BTS Army, the supporters of the band BTS, chanting each member's name at a concert.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE #1: (Chanting) Kim Nam-joon. Kim Seok-jin. Min Yoon-gi. Jung Ho-seok. Park Ji-min. Kim Tae-hyung. Jeon Jung-kook. BTS.

BALBA: And it's mostly so that, like, the fans can be involved in the performance but is also - it also contributes to the atmosphere of, like, the overall concerts.

SHAPIRO: Balba went to a few concerts earlier this year, and there was lots of clapping and noisemakers, but...

BALBA: It was like, absolutely no screaming, singing along or dancing or standing up.

SHAPIRO: Then this past weekend, she got tickets to see the boy band Stray Kids.

BALBA: So I just got to the venue, and so there's so much going on. Like, there's people taking pictures. There's people, like, running for freebies. It's, like, a whole free-for-all. And then there's people, like, trying to buy slogans and stuff. But other than that, there's just a lot of fans excited.

FLORIDO: Excited for merch and the music and one more thing.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE #2: (Chanting, inaudible).

FLORIDO: Masks are still required, but the screaming ban has been lifted, and so cheering is back in Korea.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "CHARMER")

STRAY KIDS: (Rapping in Korean).

(Rapping) I'm saucy, living in big Seoul city.

(Rapping in Korean).

