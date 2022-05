Texas will ban abortion if 'Roe v. Wade' is overturned. Here's how Texans are feeling If Roe v. Wade is overturned, states including Texas have laws that automatically overturn the right to abortion. That means it would be unlawful at any stage of pregnancy, with few to no exceptions.

Law Texas will ban abortion if 'Roe v. Wade' is overturned. Here's how Texans are feeling Texas will ban abortion if 'Roe v. Wade' is overturned. Here's how Texans are feeling Listen · 3:46 3:46 If Roe v. Wade is overturned, states including Texas have laws that automatically overturn the right to abortion. That means it would be unlawful at any stage of pregnancy, with few to no exceptions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor