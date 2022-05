Newborn twins were rescued from a warzone. Now they're stuck in bureaucratic limbo For two parents from Chicago, getting their newborn twins safely out of Ukraine was difficult. Two months later, extracting them from Poland's bureaucracy has turned out to be even more arduous.

World Newborn twins were rescued from a warzone. Now they're stuck in bureaucratic limbo Newborn twins were rescued from a warzone. Now they're stuck in bureaucratic limbo Listen · 7:44 7:44 For two parents from Chicago, getting their newborn twins safely out of Ukraine was difficult. Two months later, extracting them from Poland's bureaucracy has turned out to be even more arduous. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor