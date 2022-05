Advocates and lawmakers prepare for an end to legal abortion in much of the nation If the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion remains unchanged, what are the nationwide implications? We hear how things might change in Mississippi and California.

National

Listen · 6:27