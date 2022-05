Evacuees who were holed up in a steel plant hope the others can get out Evacuation efforts continue in Mariupol — even as Russian forces continue to shell the besieged Ukrainian city. Roughly 100 evacuees have now arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Europe Evacuees who were holed up in a steel plant hope the others can get out Evacuees who were holed up in a steel plant hope the others can get out Listen · 4:27 4:27 Evacuation efforts continue in Mariupol — even as Russian forces continue to shell the besieged Ukrainian city. Roughly 100 evacuees have now arrived in the city of Zaporizhzhia. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor