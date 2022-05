Vance and Ryan will face off in Ohio's U.S. Senate race in November In Ohio, the field is set for what will be one of the most closely watched U.S. Senate races. On the Republican side, venture capitalist and author J.D. Vance will face Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan.

