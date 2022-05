A family in Nebraska called police after they heard a noise upstairs Fearing they might be in the midst of a burglary, they called 911. When police arrived and checked upstairs, they found the suspect: a working Roomba robotic vacuum.

National A family in Nebraska called police after they heard a noise upstairs A family in Nebraska called police after they heard a noise upstairs Listen · 0:27 0:27 Fearing they might be in the midst of a burglary, they called 911. When police arrived and checked upstairs, they found the suspect: a working Roomba robotic vacuum. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor