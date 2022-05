Encore: Tom Shales' 1977 review of the new movie 'Star Wars' On this May the 4th, now known as Star Wars Day, we listen back to an original NPR review of the now beloved classic. In 1977, Tom Shales reviewed the new film Star Wars for NPR.

Movies Encore: Tom Shales' 1977 review of the new movie 'Star Wars' Encore: Tom Shales' 1977 review of the new movie 'Star Wars' Listen · 3:50 3:50 On this May the 4th, now known as Star Wars Day, we listen back to an original NPR review of the now beloved classic. In 1977, Tom Shales reviewed the new film Star Wars for NPR. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor