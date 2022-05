Public art project 'Tender' explores the vulnerability of our economy and bodies As part of the project, 120,000 pennies modified by an artist have been released through delis and bodegas. The project connects the fragility of the economy with the losses of COVID.

Public art project 'Tender' explores the vulnerability of our economy and bodies

As part of the project, 120,000 pennies modified by an artist have been released through delis and bodegas. The project connects the fragility of the economy with the losses of COVID.