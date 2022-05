The Federal Reserve is expected to take a big step to try to lower inflation The Fed is likely to raise interest rates by a half-percentage point Wednesday, in an effort to crack down on inflation. It's the first rate hike of that size in more than two decades.

The Federal Reserve is expected to take a big step to try to lower inflation

The Fed is likely to raise interest rates by a half-percentage point Wednesday, in an effort to crack down on inflation. It's the first rate hike of that size in more than two decades.