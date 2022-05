Examining the content of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion and its implications NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Carol Sanger, a professor at Columbia Law School, about the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that could lead to Roe V. Wade being overturned.

Law Examining the content of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion and its implications Examining the content of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion and its implications Audio will be available later today. NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Carol Sanger, a professor at Columbia Law School, about the draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that could lead to Roe V. Wade being overturned. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor