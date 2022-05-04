Accessibility links
What The Supreme Court's Potential Decision About Roe v. Wade Means For States : 1A A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion suggests that the justices have voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, eliminating 50 years of federal abortion protections.

Whatever the court decides, abortion laws are already changing across the United States.

We discuss how the Supreme Court's potential decision could impact what happens at the state level, and the ways abortion providers are preparing for those changes.

Pro-abortion activists demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A leaked draft of a Supreme Court opinion suggests that the justices have voted to strike down Roe v. Wade, eliminating 50 years of federal abortion protections.

Whatever the court decides, abortion laws are already changing across the United States. In Oklahoma, a total abortion ban recently passed which would make performing the procedure a felony. Meanwhile, Colorado recently joined 15 other states that have enshrined abortion rights into their state laws.

So how will the Supreme Court's potential decision impact what happens at a state level? And how are abortion providers preparing for those changes?

