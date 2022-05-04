The consequences of losing Roe v. Wade, plus Summer of Books

Enlarge this image toggle caption Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Protests erupted across the nation this week in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court brief suggesting the landmark "Roe v. Wade" abortion ruling will be overturned. The decision could endanger people seeking medical care and set a precedent for challenging other reproductive rights. Guest host Elise Hu discusses patients' concerns with health and gender reporter Shefali Luthra of "The 19th" and Dr. Jennifer Kerns, an OBGYN and associate professor at the University of California San Francisco.



Then, Elise chats with authors Jasmine Guillory and Emma Straub about the best books to read this summer. They also play Who Said That.

Some books mentioned in this episode:

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain, Chloee Weiner, Janet Woojeong Lee and Aja Drain. Our editor is Kitty Eisele. Our director of programming is Yolanda Sangweni. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.