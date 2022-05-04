Accessibility links
Losing Roe v. Wade, plus, Summer of Books : It's Been a Minute Protests erupted across the nation this week in the wake of a leaked Supreme Court brief suggesting the landmark "Roe v. Wade" abortion ruling will be overturned. The decision could endanger people seeking medical care and set a precedent for challenging other reproductive rights. Guest host Elise Hu discusses patients' concerns with health and gender reporter Shefali Luthra of "The 19th" and Dr. Jennifer Kerns, an OBGYN and associate professor at the University of California, San Francisco.

Then, Elise chats with authors Jasmine Guillory and Emma Straub about the best books to read this summer. They also play Who Said That.

Some books mentioned in this episode:
By the Book - Jasmine Guillory
This Time Tomorrow - Emma Straub
Love Radio - Ebony LaDelle
Funny You Should Ask - Elissa Sussman
Bomb Shelter - Mary Laura Philpott
Sorrow and Bliss - Meg Mason
The Lifestyle - Taylor Hahn
I'll Be You - Janelle Brown

You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.

Pro-choice and anti-abortion activist rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. In an initial draft opinion obtained by Politico, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey should be overturned, which would end federal protection of abortion rights. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images hide caption

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Pro-choice and anti-abortion activist rally outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on May 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. In an initial draft opinion obtained by Politico, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v. Casey should be overturned, which would end federal protection of abortion rights.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Barton Girdwood, Andrea Gutierrez, Liam McBain, Chloee Weiner, Janet Woojeong Lee and Aja Drain. Our editor is Kitty Eisele. Our director of programming is Yolanda Sangweni. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.