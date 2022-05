Encore: She was out in front of the fight to legalize abortion, but few know her name Abortion-rights activist Patricia Maginnis died last year at age 93. She's a lesser-known figure in the movement, but her ideas — which started as fringe — became mainstream.

Obituaries Encore: She was out in front of the fight to legalize abortion, but few know her name Encore: She was out in front of the fight to legalize abortion, but few know her name Listen · 11:12 11:12 Abortion-rights activist Patricia Maginnis died last year at age 93. She's a lesser-known figure in the movement, but her ideas — which started as fringe — became mainstream. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor