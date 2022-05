The EU says it plans to ban Russian oil by the end of the year The European Union says it intends to phase out Russian oil in the next few months. This was part of a package of new sanctions the EU announced Wednesday against Russia for its war in Ukraine.

World The EU says it plans to ban Russian oil by the end of the year The EU says it plans to ban Russian oil by the end of the year Listen · 3:33 3:33 The European Union says it intends to phase out Russian oil in the next few months. This was part of a package of new sanctions the EU announced Wednesday against Russia for its war in Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor