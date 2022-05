Abortion wasn't always the politically charged issue it is today In 1976, Republicans adopted an anti-abortion stance in their party platform. The GOP became a political vehicle for the movement, as a more vocal Christian Right began to rise.

Politics Abortion wasn't always the politically charged issue it is today Abortion wasn't always the politically charged issue it is today Listen · 3:41 3:41 In 1976, Republicans adopted an anti-abortion stance in their party platform. The GOP became a political vehicle for the movement, as a more vocal Christian Right began to rise. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor