Astros' Dusty Baker makes history as 1st Black MLB manager to win 2,000 games Dusty Baker, manager for the Houston Astros and baseball legend, has passed the milestone of 2,000 career wins.

Sports Astros' Dusty Baker makes history as 1st Black MLB manager to win 2,000 games Astros' Dusty Baker makes history as 1st Black MLB manager to win 2,000 games Listen · 2:16 2:16 Dusty Baker, manager for the Houston Astros and baseball legend, has passed the milestone of 2,000 career wins. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor