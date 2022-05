Morning news brief Democrats say the leaked Supreme Court draft decision may erode more than abortion access. The leak also ups the attention on midterms. Moscow agrees to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:23 10:23 Democrats say the leaked Supreme Court draft decision may erode more than abortion access. The leak also ups the attention on midterms. Moscow agrees to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor