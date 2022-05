News brief: Supreme Court leak, Georgia primaries, kids and the war in Ukraine Democrats say the leaked Supreme Court draft decision may erode more than abortion access. The leak also ups the attention on midterms. Moscow agrees to open a humanitarian corridor for civilians.

News brief: Supreme Court leak, Georgia primaries, kids and the war in Ukraine
Listen · 10:43